June 21, 1944 - April 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Kathy Kiley, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her home.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A celebration of life will follow the burial at the Knights of Columbus, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Miller Park Zoo.

She was born June 21, 1944, in Bloomington, a daughter of George and Florence Thompson Johnson. She married Robert M. Kiley on September 18, 1971, and he preceded her in death on September 6, 2004.

Surviving are three sons: Tony (Kris) Kiley, Brian (Angie Thomas) Kiley and Chris (Laura) Kiley; 11 grandchildren: Coryn (Dylan), Hunter, Kennedy, Charley, Levi, Jozlin, Kellen, Jameson, Campbell, Adeline and Dax; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandy Barth.

Kathy was a devoted mother to her three boys and served as the mother for many of their friends as well. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren. Kathy loyally attended countless sporting events for her three boys and all of her grandchildren and loved every minute of it. She was loving and generous and will also be remembered for always being a gracious host.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.