Kathryn J. Wheeler-Stark

NORMAL — Kathy (as known by her family and friends) is survived by her husband, Jon Stark; her children: Josh Wheeler (Alicia), Bethany Hernandez (Arnulfo), Emily Wheeler (Scott Robertson); as well as her bonus children: Eric Stark (Alycia), Adam Stark (Emily) and Sara Stark. Also her grandchildren: Ahna Wheeler, Noa Wheeler and Gianna Hernandez. She is predeceased by her father, Joe Birckelbaw; her mother, Joanne Birckelbaw (Behrends) and grandson, Kane Wheeler (Josh and Alicia).

Kathy was born in Bloomington, Illinois on December 10, 1957 to Joe and Joanne Birckelbaw. She graduated Central Catholic High School in June of 1976.

Kathy was a devoted mother, which include many years as an active member in the schools PTA. She enjoyed attending many St. Louis Cardinals games with her girlfriends and watching her Green Bay Packers during football season. She never met a stranger and will be missed by many.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation at 318 Half Day Rd., #305, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089.