Feb. 14, 1933 - Nov. 14, 2022

NORMAL — Kathryn J. Babin, 89, of Normal, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born February 14, 1933 in Chicago to Raymond and Dorothy (Sharp) Smith. She married the love of her life, Eugene Babin on September 1, 1951. He precedes her in passing as of December 9, 2002.

Kathryn was a wonderful woman, who thrived on caretaking for her family. Words cannot express how much she loved family and friends nor can they reflect how deeply she will be missed.

Surviving are her children: Stephen Babin of Normal, Kenneth (Jeannie) Babin of Deland, FL, Thomas (Lisa) Babin of Normal; grandchildren: Timothy, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Ethan, James, Jennifer, Jonathan; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m–12:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Entombment will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Home Sweet Home Mission, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or donor's choice.