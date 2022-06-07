Nov. 27, 1932 - May 31, 2022

ROANOKE — Kathryn Herambourg, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on November 27, 1932, in Toluca, to Angelo and Mary Martino Capponi. She married Les Ratliffe and later married Manuel Herambourg.

She is survived by her children: Pat (Melanie) Ratliffe, Mike Ratliffe, Mary (Trent) Wilkey, Sylvia (Rick) Jesse, Noonie Melvin, and Jenny (Clay) Metcalf, 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Norman Capponi; and one sister, Beverly Micheletti.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke, where a Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Ryan Mattingly will officiate. There will be a rosary service held at 9:30 a.m. prior to services at the church on Friday. Inurnment will follow at Roanoke Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception, 2408 W. Heading Ave. West Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.