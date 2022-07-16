Kathryn Elizabeth Parkhurst
DECATUR - Kathryn Elizabeth Parkhurst, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Kathryn was born in Decatur, IL in 1931, daughter of Dr. Albert Ogden Trimmer, MD, and Albertha Irene Trimmer, of Cerro Gordo, IL. After growing up in Cerro Gordo, she graduated from the University of Illinois with a BA in Speech Correction and taught kindergarten and elementary school. She married Donald J. Parkhurst, known to her as D.J., who became a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, and they moved extensively throughout the U.S. and lived in Japan and Okinawa for several years. When he became the Squadron Commander of the 67th Tactical Fighter Squadron during the Vietnam War, she took on the duties of being the Squadron Commander's wife, which is an important leadership role in Air Force culture.
After retirement they returned to Decatur, IL, to manage the family farms. She was active in the
Women's Club of Cerro Gordo and spent much of her time gardening reading and caring for her cats.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Donald Curtis Parkhurst of Keswick, VA, daughter-in-law, Sally Parkhurst, three grandchildren Olivia, Grant and Timothy and sister Margaret (Snookie) Crickman.
Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.