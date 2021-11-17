Kathleen Elizabeth Allison

LEROY — Kathleen Elizabeth (Edler) Allison, 80, of LeRoy, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at LeRoy United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the LeRoy United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathy was born March 17, 1941, in Rock Island, IL, a daughter of Alfred and Jeanette (Weber) Edler. They preceded her in death. She married Bill (William Allen) Allison, January 27, 1963. He survives.

Surviving are children: Anne Elise (Martin) Feiersinger, Vienna, Austria, Juliet Allison, Shelby, MI, and Park (Karen) Allison, Milwaukee, WI; granddaughters: Savannah Bradford and Nichole Wilson; brother, Bob (Suzanne) Edler.

Kathy was a Rock Island High School graduate in 1959, University of Illinois undergraduate, in economics and philosophy, 1963 (junior year abroad in Vienna Austria, 1961-1962), master's in economics and social sciences, 1965, and an Illinois State University graduate master's business education, 1987. She was a teacher, professor, technology/marketing/management consultant, and she retired from the Area Agency on Aging as an ombudsman. Kathy was proud to be an advocate for many nursing home residents. She was also a member of the LeRoy United Methodist Church, History and Art Club, and Longfellow Club.

Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.