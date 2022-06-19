Kathleen D. Carter-Ball

May 20, 1962 - June 16, 2022

NORMAL — Kathleen "Kathy" D. Carter-Ball, 60, of Normal, passed away at 9:34 a.m. on June 16, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, with Pastor Kim Burke officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the memorial home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kathy was born on May 20, 1962, in Bloomington to George E. and Vivian Hillman Carter. She married Donald Edward Giese on February 16, 1985, and later married Steve Ball on November 6, 1999.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Ball of Normal; children: Don Michael (Ashley) Giese of Bloomington, Sarah (James McCauley) Giese of Normal, and Amy (Jacque) Giese of Bloomington; grandchildren: Don Michael Giese, Jr., Jack Giese, Eleanor Giese, Hadley Carlton, and Soren Giese. She is also survived by her mother, Vivian Carter; and two brothers: George E. (Teasha) Carter, Jr. and James E. Carter all of Normal.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Carter, Sr. and cousin, Tammy.

Kathy was a member at Normal First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday, school for over 20-years. She was employed as a nurse's aide at local nursing homes. She enjoyed reading and her beloved pets, especially her dog, Mocha May.

Waiting for her in heaven are her beloved pets Amber, Nana, and Max.

Kathy was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.