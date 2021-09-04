BLOOMINGTON — Katheryn M. "Kathy" Ekstam, 78 of Bloomington, passed away at 12:48 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

er funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Epiphany Catholic Church or OSF St. Joseph Auxiliary.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kathy was born May 26, 1943, in Clinton, the daughter of Carl G. and Sarah Parsons. She married Donald E. "Gene" Ekstam on August 10, 1963, in Bloomington. He survives.

She is also survived by four children: Theresa (John) Quarton of Urbana, Eric (Kelly) Ekstam of Hudson, Lisa Shelton and Laura (Mike) Hoback, both of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and a brother.

Kathy graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School and worked for State Farm. She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church and active in the bereavement committee. She also volunteered at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Auxiliary for many years.

Kathy loved to read, listen to music, take care of her cat Callie, but mostly she loved her family and made each one of her family members a better person because of her love. She was a fabulous wife, best friend, and partner to Gene. She was the best mother and grandmother a family could have asked for and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

