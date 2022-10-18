June 2, 1933 - Sept. 16, 2022

HULBERT, Okla. — Katherine Louise (Johnson) Ekstam, 89, departed this life on Friday, September, 16, 2022, in Hulbert, OK at her daughter's home.

Memorial service will be held October 22, 2022 10:30 a.m. at the Funks Grove Church.

Louise was born June 2, 1933, in Goose Creek Township, Piatt County, IL to Mae and Willie Johnson. She married Charles H. Ekstam, on January 25, 1950, in Peoria, IL. He departed October 14, 2018.

Surviving her are brothers: Paul Johnson, Fairbury, IL and Randy Johnson, IL; four children: Pam Miracle, Bloomington, Tammy (Jeff) Rankin, Hulbert, OK, Kamela (Eric) Rehtmeyer, Bloomington, Tim (Leah) Ekstam, Bonne Terre, MO;.four grandchildren: Jaree (Chad) Kneller, Casey Bruehl, Timmy Ekstam and Shelbie Aumann; three great-grandchildren: Gavin, Ava and Elijah Kneller; and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Eugene "Jeep" Johnson, William R. Johnson and Raymond E. Johnson; sisters-in-law: Rosemary Johnson, Opal Johnson, Barb Johnson and Andrea Johnson; son-in-law, Dennis Hale.

Louise did the bookkeeping/office work for Chuck's Garage and Wrecker Service which she and her husband owned and operated for 30 years. She enjoyed collecting dolls and always baked breads and made fudge at holidays for family and friends. She loved to travel and shop with her friends. She especially loved spending time with her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.