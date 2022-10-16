Katherine Kessler Nichols

Oct. 27, 1951 - Oct. 11, 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Katherine (Kathy) Kessler Nichols, the loving wife of Terry Nichols, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022. She was surrounded by her family in her new home in Savannah, GA, following a brave journey with cancer.

She was born on October 27, 1951, and was the daughter of Morris S. Kessler and Marion Skinner Kessler. Kathy grew up in Champaign, IL, graduating from Champaign Central High School in 1969, and Blackburn College with a degree in education in 1973. In 1975, she married Terry Nichols, and shortly thereafter they moved to Bloomington, IL, where she and Terry lived until 2021. Kathy had a natural gift with children and enjoyed building relationships with countless students and her fellow teachers at Brigham, Cedar Ridge, Carlock and Parkside elementary schools over her 30-plus-year career.

Kathy was an active member the Bloomington-Normal Community, and shared her talent for impacting young lives as well as her kindness with all she encountered. She was a long-time and active member of Second Presbyterian Church, a local chapter of PEO and the Longfellow Club. She was also an avid traveler who enjoyed trips that took her to dozens of foreign countries, all 50 states, and countless trips to visit her grandsons.

Kathy's family meant the world to her. She is survived by her husband, Terry Nichols; and her three sons: Brad (Elizabeth, son Reece) of Charlotte, NC, Chris (Blake, sons Bryson and Reed) of Richmond, VA, and Ryan (Katy, son Aiden) of Atlanta, GA; as well as her brothers: Karl (Suze) of Loveland, CO, and Ken (Linda) of Brunswick, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother (1982) and father (2004).

The family would like to thank all of the angels working to help her in her journey. Most especially the team at Low Country Oncology (Savannah) and her teams at Mayo (both Rochester and Jacksonville).

The family will hold a private interment at Funks Grove. Friends are invited to visit with family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.