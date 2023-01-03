Jan. 31, 1974 - Dec. 24, 2022

Katherine Jean "Kate" Anderson-Nix - everyone called her Kate, as a child she was Katie or, as her brother and sisters called her, TT. Kate was born on January 31, 1974, in Bloomington, IL, to Meredith Lovelass and Terry Anderson and passed from her earthly existence Christmas Eve 2022, at the Epworth Hospital, Geelong, Australia.

At a very young age Kate was diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder, by her ophthalmologist at Gailey Eye Clinic. She began wearing eye glasses long before they offered pretty colors or styles. When Kate was eight years old, she moved to Lancaster, PA, along with her mother, bonus-father, Tom Lovelass, three siblings, and their pets, a Labrador retriever and two cats. At the age of ten, she had her first life-saving open heart surgery at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. Kate made many life-long friends, among them is Tracy Duncan Stephens, who she met in middle school, roomed with in college, and remained close through all the years.

After graduating from Manheim Township High School, Lancaster, PA, Kate furthered her education and earned a BA of Education and English as a Second Language from Millersville University, Millersville, PA. After her graduation, the YMCA Overseas Service Program selected Kate to teach English Conversation in Keelung City, Taiwan, on recommendation from her mother's friend, Mabel Lum Wu. During the year she was teaching in Taiwan, her mother and her Aunt Jeanne had a memorable visit with Kate. When Kate returned to the states she began her teaching career at Lincoln Way High School, Frankfort, IL. While teaching English and English as a Second Language at Lincoln Way High School, Kate earned a Master's Degree of Education from Northern Illinois University.

Kate always lived life to its fullest and embraced new experiences and new people. She was active in the Marfan community, where she made a number of life-long friends and crossed paths with her beloved husband. Kate met Justin Nix at an international Marfan Conference in St. Louis, MO. After a long-distance courtship, the couple married and lived happily in Geelong, Australia, with their dear dog, Matilda. This coming January 31, would have been their 16th wedding anniversary.

Kate is survived by her two sisters and one brother: Audra (Erik) Anderson, Mesa, AZ, John (Jenn) Lovelass, Heyworth, IL, Stefanie (John) Davis, Danville, IL; bonus-brother, Matt (Mary) Anderson, Bloomington, IL; and bonus-sister, Molly Walls, Normal, IL. Kate dearly loved all of her nephews and nieces, often gifting them books thereby sharing her love of reading. Also surviving are her mother Meredith Lovelass and bonus-father, Tom Lovelass, Bloomington, IL; her father, Terry (Marsha) Anderson, Bloomington, IL; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins who she dearly loved.

Kate was preceded in death by a nephew, Sean Thomas Anderson; maternal grandparents, Lyle and Audrey Kendall; paternal grandparents, Bob and Carol Anderson; and paternal bonus-grandparents, Harry D. and Mescal Lovelass.

While living in Australia Kate and Justin were active in The Marfan Foundation. Kate developed a vast number of life-long friends during her various journeys, and she will be greatly missed. Kate and Justin loved to travel. They toured Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, and enjoyed many trips back to the states to visit family and friends.

Kate was courageous and experienced a number of life-threatening operations that have helped to advance medical procedures. The family wishes to thank all of Kate's medical providers in the United States and Australia.

Memorials may be given to The Marfan Foundation: marfan.org.

A Celebration of Life, will be held at Uniting Church, Queenscliff, Australia, and is available via the following link on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Central standard time: https:////vimeo.com//event//2745029//c144907e98.

The family will gather this summer for a private Time of Remembrance at Funks Grove Cemetery.