Jan. 5, 1956 - Feb. 14, 2023

BEECHER CITY — Katherine Faith (Treptow) Burrell of Beecher City, IL, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

A visitation will begin Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Beecher City Kluthe Center (101 Park St, Beecher City, IL, 62414), with a celebration of life service starting at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service.

Kathy was born January 5, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Inez Mae (Cavanaugh) Volkman and William Treptow. She was raised by Earl and Inez Volkman in Mattoon where she graduated from high school in 1974. She married Patrick Burrell June 28, 1975, in Mattoon. He survives.

She is also survived by her son, Jason Burrell (Dallas Long) of Bloomington, IL; and six siblings: Vicki (Bruce) Treptow Finfrock of Shiloh, IL, Debra (Jack) Treptow Sanders of Springfield, IL, James Volkman of Mattoon, IL, Joseph (Patty) Volkman of Palm Bay, FL, Jeffrey (Wendy) Volkman of Fowler, IN and Jerry Volkman of Fowler, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kathy was an outgoing family woman who enjoyed conversation and spending time with family, friends, and soon-to-be new friends. Those who met her met the kindest, most giving person. She ran Burrell Business Systems for over 30 years with her husband in Effingham and Beecher City. She was also a member of Zonta International.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or the American Liver Foundation.