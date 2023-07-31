April 3, 1963 - July 29, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Katherine "Katie" Ann Fulghum, 60, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at her home.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. A Celebration of Life in Katie's memory will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

She was born April 3, 1963 in Bloomington, daughter of Frank E. and Patricia Laesch DeShepper. She married David A. Fulghum on May 17, 1986.

Surviving are her husband, Dave, Bloomington; two children: Nicole (James) Hill, Eden, UT and Sean Fulghum, Bloomington; seven siblings: Rachel (Paul Garling) DeSchepper, Bloomington, Mark (Liz) DeSchepper, Orlando, FL, John Heffernan, Bloomington, Dee (Tony) Soper, Bloomington, Paula (Greg) Parker, Monroe, WA, Tom Heffernan, Bloomington and Mike Heffernan, Bloomington. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Svensson.

Katie worked as the Assistant Director of Entertainment and Special Events at Snow Bird Ski Resort in Salt Lake City, UT from 1994 until 2007. She was proud to have been asked to be involved in organizing and orchestrating the 2002 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies in Salt Lake City.

After Katie and Dave returned to Bloomington, she worked at State Farm Insurance Company as an Administrative Assistant.

She was an avid reader and she also liked spending time with Dave outdoors, hiking, cycling, playing tennis and traveling. In her youth, she swam competitively.

Katie will be greatly missed by the people of the lives she touched and she will fondly be remembered by for her witty and "wicked" sense of humor.