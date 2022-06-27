Aug. 26, 1942 - June 5, 2022

FAIRBURY — Katherine Aldine Langstaff-Adams, 79, of Fairbury, IL, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at the First Presbyterian Church in Fairbury, Pastor Dan Robertson officiating. A private family interment will be held later.

The family suggests memorials be made to Dominy Memorial Library, SELCAS Ambulance Service, or the First Presbyterian Church, all in Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

Katherine was born August 26, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Dr. James Hartzel Langstaff and Mary Durbin Langstaff. She attended Fairbury Public Schools and later Patricia Stevens modeling school in Chicago, after which she worked as a professional model for several years. Katherine was married to Mathew Adams in Fairbury on August 1, 1971. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, her sister, Mary Lynn Unser, and her brother James H. Langstaff III.

She is survived by her four children: Kelly (Cindy) Kinate of Fairbury, IL, Kandace (Robert) Boudra of Highlands Ranch, CO, Sean (Graciana) McGivney of Tampa Bay, FL, and Jason (Alandra) Adams of Dallas, TX; eight grandchildren: Heather (John) Romang, Nicholas (Autumn) Boudra, Benjamin Boudra, Megan Boudra, Amira McGivney, Ian Adams, Lucas Adams, and Ryan McGivney; four great-grandchildren: Emilia and Oliver Romang, Savannah and Felicity Boudra; brothers-in-law: Bob Vietti of Fairbury and Al Unser of Tulsa, OK; niece, Nici (Jason) Putnam; and nephew Travis (Annie) Unser.

After raising her four children, Katherine began a long career as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Bloomington, IL, retiring in 2003. Following retirement, she moved back to her hometown of Fairbury where she lived until her death.

Kathy had a lifelong love of music and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved fashion and enjoyed dressing up for any occasion. She had an infectious personality that positively affected everyone around her. She was an avid reader; sometimes reading a book a day! Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

