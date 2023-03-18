March 20, 1933 - March 12, 2023

EL PASO — Katharina (Katie) Gabaldo, age 89, of El Paso, IL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 11:41 AM on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Heritage Health, El Paso IL.

Her funeral mass will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 527 W. Jackson St., Bloomington IL. Fr. Robert Rayson will be officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Bloomington IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 527 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Katie was born March 20, 1933, in Ruma, Yugoslavia, daughter of Franz and Magdalena Dreer Panjan. She married John Gabaldo on November 25, 1951, in Grossraming, Austria. He passed away on November 16, 2010.

Surviving are four children: Olanda (David Copnall) Gabaldo, Belvidere, IL, Gerti (Greg) Clark, Bloomington, IL, Maria Gabaldo, Lake Forest, IL, John (Jean Uhen) Gabaldo, Burlington WI; her daughter-in-law, Laurie Gabaldo, Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces: Elizabeth (Jim) Boulware, Bloomington, IL, Katherine Hirsch, Bloomington, IL; and nephew, Frank Hirsch, Stevens Point, WI.

Katie is also preceded in death by her parents; son, Tony Gabaldo; and sister, Maria Hirsch.

Katie was employed by Bloomington School District 87 as a bus driver and baker. As a bus driver, she was known for taking bus loads to extra-curricular activities in addition to her routes. As a baker at Bloomington High School, she was known as "The Brownie Lady." Katie spent her career and life sharing her kindness and love of children. She admired nature's beauty and loved to tend her flowers. She instilled her curiosity and zest for life in her children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.

