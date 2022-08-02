August 3, 1993 - July 24, 2022

Katelyn Marie Einck, tragically lost her life in a pedestrian/motor vehicle accident on July 24, 2022.

Katie was born in Lincoln, NE, on August 3, 1993. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, IA, within the next year. Katie spoke fondly of her time spent in Cedar Rapids with her cousins in the same neighborhood. In December of 1996, the family moved to Bloomington, IL, where Katie attended Epiphany Catholic School and Central Catholic High School. Katie made countless memories with her sister and brother. She was a great role model showing them how to be the best people they can be.

Katie cherished the time with her siblings and step-siblings who she loved deeply. Katie enjoyed sports and received high marks in school which is a testament to her hard-work, perseverance, and academic ability. Her hard work paid off as she earned scholarships to Northern Illinois University to study nursing. She graduated with high honors and incredible GPA. Katie went on to earn her Doctorate in Nursing Practice/Practitioner from the University of Florida. Her family is very proud of her accomplishments.

Katie dedicated her life to helping people. As a nurse, she frequently treated people experiencing pain, sadness, loss and brokenness. Katie demonstrated patience, gentleness, kindness, respect, compassion, dignity and most importantly love for her patients. She treated everyone with heartfelt empathy her entire life.

Katie loved the outdoors, often taking long walks, going on hikes, riding her bike, canoeing, and exploring new cities and their history. She enjoyed reading and watching movies. She loved to laugh and be goofy, bringing so much joy to the people around her. More than anything, she loved spending time with family. Katie was an amazing example of how to live life with unconditional love. We will never stop missing her.

Katie is survived by her parents: Daryl Einck of Cumming, GA, and Patricia O'Meara of Bloomington, IL; her two siblings: Amanda Einck of Atlanta, GA, and Andrew Einck of Bloomington, IL; step-parents, Nina Einck of Cumming, GA, and Terrence O'Meara of Bloomington, IL; step siblings: Jordan Beyeler of Chicago, IL, and Brady Beyeler of Jacksonville, FL, Conor O'Meara of Bloomington, IL, Meghan O'Meara of Des Moines, IA; Mary O'Meara of Bloomington, IL; Ben O'Meara of Bloomington, IL; step-nephew, Owen Strong of Bloomington, IL; grandparents: Dianna Einck of Ossian, IA, George Knepper of Cascade, IA; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Katie is preceded in death by her two grandparents: Robert Einck and Alma Knepper.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, IL, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with burial and luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington, IL, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Memorials may be made to the family to establish a Nursing scholarship in Katie's honor.