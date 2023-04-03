Feb. 24, 1954 - March 30, 2023

FARMER CITY — Karla K. Ruch, 69, of Farmer City, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Farmer City Rehabilitation & Health Care.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Inurnment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Karla K. Ruch Memorial Fund, c/o Heartland Bank, 333 S. Main St., Farmer City, IL 61842. Donations will be disseminated to the Bag Ladies Quilting Club and the Bellflower Library.

Karla was born on February 24, 1954, in Gibson City, IL, a daughter of Loren F. and Marie Doss Forrest. She married Larry D. Ruch on March 27, 1976, at the Weedman United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Ruch of Farmer City, IL, children: Brian (Kelly) Ruch of Mahomet, IL, Brenda (John) Popejoy of Farmer City, IL, and Brent (Lydia) Ruch of Arlington Heights, IL; and four grandchildren: Adalyn Ruch, Axel Popejoy, Cooper Ruch, and Lexi Popejoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren F. and Marie D. Forrest, and one brother, Roger Forrest.

Karla worked at the Farmer City State Bank and Heartland Bank, retiring after forty-one years. She was a member of the Bellflower United Methodist Church and was a former pianist for both the Weedman United Methodist Church and Bellflower United Methodist Church. Karla was also a member of the Shakespeare Club in Farmer City and the Bag Ladies Quilting Club. She volunteered at the Bellflower Library.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, quilting, cooking, and working on the farm. Karla loved her grandchildren and loved helping other people in the community.

Karla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.