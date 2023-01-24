Oct. 30, 1972 - Jan. 23, 2023

ROANOKE — Karla K. Aeschleman, 50, of Roanoke, passed away, with her husband Matt by her side, on January 23, 2023, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Karla, a twin daughter, was born on October 30, 1972, in Pontiac, IL, to Donald and Arlene (Tallyn) Wolf. She married Matthew T. Aeschleman on June 12, 1993.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Matthew Timothy Aeschleman; Matthew Timothy Aeschleman JR, son, and daughter-in-law, Hayley Aeschleman; granddaughter, Quinn Marie Aeschleman of Normal, IL; Grace Elizabeth Aeschleman, daughter, of Canton, IL; Reed Alexander Aeschleman, son, of Flanagan, IL; her mother, Arlene Wolf of Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Jean Wolf of Minonk, IL; twin sister and brother-in-law Marla and Chris Rossman of Roanoke, IL; and sister, Stacy Wolf of Benson, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wolf.

Karla graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1990. She then attended Illinois Central College for two years to achieve a paralegal degree. She worked as a legal secretary for Leiken Law offices in Eureka, IL, for two years until she started a family with her husband Matt.

She graduated from OSF Saint Francis College of Nursing in 2005. She worked as a registered nurse in the mother/baby unit at Proctor Hospital. She later went on to work at the Roanoke-Benson Junior High as a teacher's aid from 2009-2021.

Karla loved being active outdoors, whether walking the town of Roanoke with her sister or the beaches of Florida with her husband or tending to her perfectly manicured garden while bird watching. Caring for her granddaughter and watching her grow over these last two years was the light of her life.

Karla was a passionate, caring, determined woman who was loved by so many. Karla will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones.

She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Benson where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Pastor Joy Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Benson or Illinois CancerCare.

