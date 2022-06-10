Jan. 15, 1950 - June 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Karen Shelton, 72, of Bloomington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

She was born January 15, 1950, in Piggott Arkansas to Charles and Viola Walters. Surviving are her husband, Richard Shelton of Bloomington; three sons: Tony Shelton of Heyworth, Jess (Robin) Shelton of Bloomington, and David (Penny) Shelton of Quincy; grandchildren: Holly Shelton of Normal, Savannah Shelton, Owen Shelton, Tanner Shelton, and Dean Shelton of Bloomington; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Karen graduated from Danvers High School and attended Pillsbury Bible Baptist College in Minnesota. Karen began her career at General Grocers and also worked for the Chamber of Commerce before graduating from Flamingo Beauty College in Bloomington. She worked at several hair salons through the years and in time owned her own salon at home. In addition to her career; raising her children and supporting her husband always came first.

Karen is known for her laughter and appreciated for the love she shared towards others. She always had a smile to offer and a beautiful spirit that will be missed by all who knew her.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Funks Grove Church in McLean, IL. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Funks Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be left to Vale Church in Bloomington.

Online condolences and memories of Karen may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.