Karen S. Nichols

Nov. 4, 1941 - June 29, 2022

CONGERVILLE - Karen S. Nichols, 80, of Congerville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on November 4, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Leon and Myrtle Ealey Quasebarth. She married Daryl B. Nichols on December 27, 1971, in Pekin, IL. He passed away on May 23, 2012.

Surviving are her children, Teresa (John) Chance of New Port Richey, FL; Tina Bernhoft of Bloomington, IL; Dona (Troy) Young of Goodfield, IL; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Karen worked at Johnson's Red Fox in Eureka for many years.

Family always came first for Karen. She loved doing things for her children and grandchildren and was a loving care giver to Daryl in his latter years. She enjoyed bowling and her bowling leagues, and she loved to travel.

Per her request cremation rites will be accorded and private family graveside services will be held in Olio Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eureka High School "Fight for Life" for St. Jude. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.