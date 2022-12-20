Sept. 21, 1941 - Dec. 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Karen S. Gottlieb, 81, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She was born September 21, 1941 in Peoria, IL, to Gareld and Emma (McCombs) Gottlieb. She married Wilbur H. Williamson on September 21, 1986, in Las Vegas, NV. Karen was a school teacher for many years before taking her skills to State Farm in 1985.

Upon joining State Farm, she helped write and deliver training for agents. Later, she joined Agency Communications where she worked on the Reflector magazine, the flagship publication for State Farm agents. While on this team, she not only interviewed agents and wrote articles for the monthly magazine, but she also wielded her considerable grammar skills to help make sure the magazine copy was correct.

While with State Farm, she worked several National Agency Conventions. Most notably, she decided to get married to Wilbur the day after the 1986 Convention. She and Wilbur secretly met at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas where the ceremony took place. None of the workers or attendees knew about the nuptials until after they were over.

Never one for pomp and circumstance, Karen waited until her boss and co-workers had left for the day. Then she placed her badge on her manager's desk and walked out of State Farm corporate headquarters one day before her official retirement party in 2010. She was not fond of saying goodbye.

In retirement, Karen pursued her love of plants and flowers and became a Master Gardner and a Master Naturalist. Her love of tattoos blossomed, too. Before long, her arms and legs sported colorful tattoos of her pets, her love of nature, forest creatures, stars and shapes. Her tattoos became a topic of conversation. While traveling, dining in restaurants or standing in line for a movie, people, young and old, commented on her ink. And those tattoos allowed her to talk with so many people who admired not only the work but also the woman who proudly showed her individuality.

In addition to gardening, Karen enjoyed cooking and attended countless cooking classes at the Garlic Press. She was always up for a trip and had explored the U.S. and many other countries. She had a keen wit, a hearty laugh and truly enjoyed life to the fullest.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Wilbur; her daughter, Gretchen Shelly (Len Meyer); granddaughter, Kari Clark; grandson, Mathew Clark; great-grandson, Marshall Clark; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Gottlieb; and two stepsons: Mark Williamson and Mike Williamson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Karl Gottlieb.

Per Karen's wishes, the family will host a celebration of her life in the spring, which was her favorite time of the year. She will be buried at Fon Du Lac Cemetery in East Peoria with her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631, or a local animal charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.