Jan. 20, 1941 - Aug. 14, 2023

STERLING — Karen Rae Onnen, 82, died August 14, 2023, in Sterling, IL, with her beloved husband Virgle Onnen by her side.

Karen was born January 20, 1941, the first child to Raymond and Edna Schneider in Pontiac, IL. After graduating from Flanagan High School, Karen studied at Illinois State University where she earned her teaching degree. The following year Karen married Herbert Hinrichs and moved to Flatville, IL, to become a farmer's wife. Karen and Herbert had one child, Susan.

After Herbert's death, Karen and Susan moved to St. Joseph. Karen taught in the St. Joseph schools for 15 years starting in junior high and finishing in fifth grade. In 1982, Karen reunited with her high school sweetheart, Virgle Onnen. They married on October 10, 1982, and she moved to Sterling, IL.

Music was a big part of Karen's life. She played coronet in high school groups. She played organ for church services in high school, and she was a substitute organist for many churches in the Sterling area.

Karen also volunteered for a variety of organizations in the Sterling area including Good Neighbor and PADS shelter.

After Virgle retired, Karen and Virgle traveled around the United States and through the Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Alaska. Many of their trips were with the Green River travel group.

Karen is survived by her husband, Virgle Onnen; her daughter, Susan Hinrichs (Alan Carroll); her stepchildren: Jim Onnen and Jennifer Vock; her grandchildren: Corwin Carroll, Charles Carroll, Alice Carroll, James Onnen, Ben Onnen, and Megan Onnen; six great-grandchildren; her sisters: Sonja (Ken) Thorp and Debra (Terry) Brady; and her nieces and nephews: Harold (Felicia) Hinrichs, Erika Hinrichs (Frederick Biehle), Renata Hinrichs (Todd ), Wendy (Mike) Thompson, Kerri Thorp, Chris (Brandy) Thorp, Tara Vinlove, and Dana Brady.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna Schneider; and her first husband, Herbert Hinrichs.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The funeral will follow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Reverend Philip Gronbach officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New Life Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Church.