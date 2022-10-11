Sept. 27, 1942 - Oct. 9, 2022

LEROY — Karen Kay White, 80, of LeRoy passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy. Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Apostolic Christian Home, Morton, IL.

Karen was born September 27, 1942, in Loogootee, IL to Charles Ernest and Dorothy Rosalie (Trullinger) Albright.

She is survived by her partner of 13 years Eddy Allen, LeRoy, IL; two children: Jason (Natalie) White, SC and Jill (Rick) Puplava, SC; five grandchildren; brother, Charles (Mary Sue) Albright, Springfield, IL; sister Norma Engeljohn, St. Elmo, IL; Eddy's daughters: Lori (Jeremy) Spratt and Christy (James) Conn both of LeRoy, IL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimberly White; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne (Darlene) Albright; brother-in-law, Donnie Engeljohn.

Karen worked as a Realtor for 28 years in the Bloomington area. She then worked for Snyder Insurance, LeRoy, IL for around 10 years. She was an avid Cubs fan who never missed watching a game.

The family would like to thank all the staff at McLean County Nursing Home for all their love and support for Karen. She was a loving partner, mother, sister, grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.