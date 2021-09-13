MCLEAN — Karen Kay Brand, 59 of McLean, passed away at 6:00 p.m.. Monday, September 6, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Karen was born December 6, 1961 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Donald Herman and Clara Jean (Foley) Heck. She married Ronald D. Brand, Jr. on March 22, 1985.

Surviving are her husband, Ron, Mclean; her two children: Nicholas (Kristal) Brand, Clinton, and Emily Brand, Mclean; two grandchildren: Lachlan and Brecklan Brand, Clinton; also surviving are her mother Clara Jean Heck, Mclean; and two sisters: Debra (Samuel) Yost, Bloomington and Nancy (Larry) Tallent, Mclean.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Don Heck.

Karen worked at Country Companies for 40 years until her retirement in March 2021. She was loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Karen was selfless at heart and was excited for a future full of grandchildren and family. She will be sincerely missed by all.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, Rev. Don Doty will be officiating. There will be a visitation Friday from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.