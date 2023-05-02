BLOOMINGTON — Karen Hartley Smiley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She had been ill for the past several months. Karen was born in Normal, IL, on October 7, 1960, to Charles and Shirley Hartley. She married Daniel Smiley in the spring of 1982.

Karen is survived by her husband, Dan; their son, Chance (Ashley) Smiley; siblings: Sue (Steven) Webb, Janet (Douglas) Smith, Linda Hartley, Patrick (Gail)Hartley; mother-in-law, Betty Smiley; sister-in-law, Judy Smiley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Edwin Smiley; and brother-in-law, Larry Smiley.

Karen grew up on Bissell St in Bloomington where the family moved, shortly before she was born. She lived in the neighborhood for her entire life. She attended District 87 schools, graduating from Bloomington High School in 1978. She then received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University in 1982. She worked at Country Companies for years, retiring in 2015.

She loved spending time with friends and having lunch with her fellow retirees from Country Companies at Bandanas. She volunteered with the BHS Band while her son was in high school, including chaperoning a trip to Disney World.

She enjoyed playing cards at weekly family gatherings on Bissell St, finding treasures at thrift stores and trips to Las Vegas with sister-in law Gail. She was grandma aunt Karen to her nephew's children who would be next door visiting grandma. She was a very loving and giving soul who will be missed by all who knew her.

Her visitation will be at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. There will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 5, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Shriners Hospital.

Calvert & Metzler is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.