Nov. 12, 1941 - Dec. 1, 2022

CAMDENTON, Missouri — Karen D. McCall was born November 12, 1941, to Darrel and Lorena (Lindamood) Van Tine in Topeka, KS. She passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis, IN.

She attended Topeka High School. Karen married Merrill McCall on June 12, 1960. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Karen was a wonderful homemaker and stay at home mother in Bloomington/Normal, IL until she embarked on a career with the federal government as a Caseworker for Congressman Edward Madigan and Congressman Tom Ewing.

Karen retired with Merrill, and they built their retirement home at the Lake of the Ozarks where they resided for 22 years. Merrill preceded Karen in death on August 17, 2020. They enjoyed sharing their lake home with friends and family. They were members of the Elks Lodge in Laurie, MO where Karen truly loved to play bridge with many special friends.

Karen is survived by her son, Mark (Sharon) McCall; daughter, Marcia (Bob) Myers; grandsons: Zane DeLorme and Kyle Mark Myers.

She was an amazing wife, mother, nana and friend.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS 67467 with graveside services following at Highland Cemetery at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Children's Hospital directly or in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.