BLOOMINGTON — K. LaVerne Evans, 102, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Villas of Hollybrook, Bloomington.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Private interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. For complete obituary, visit www.carmodyflynn.com.