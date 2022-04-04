June 11, 1950 - April 2, 2022

FUNKS GROVE — Justin "Red" Jarnagin, 71, of Funks Grove, passed away at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded after services.

He was born June 11, 1950 in Cloverdale, AL, son of Thomas and Erin (Patterson) Jarnagin. He married Julie Tarpley McCleave on August 19, 2003.

Surviving are his wife Julie "Jules" Jarnagin of Funks Grove; children: Kris (Samantha) Jarnagin of MN, Erin Jarnagin-Guthrie of FL, Brandon (Melissa) McCleave of Bloomington, Danielle (Jim) Smith of Downs and Courtney McCleave of Bloomington; one step-daughter, Nikki Clark of FL; and six grandchildren: Ian ande Naphtali Guthrie, both of Chicago, Dexter Jarnagin of MN, Keirstyn and Cohen McCleave, both of Bloomington, and Evia Lantgen of Downs. Also surviving are one brother, Dayton (Ruthie) Jarnagin of Naperville; one sister, Helen Filipone of NV; and one sister-in-law, Marge Jarnagin of Elgin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chuck and Tony Jarnagin and one sister, Dorothy Todaro.

Justin was a United States Navy Veteran, inducted in 1968 and served six years aboard the USS Neosho and later the USS Independence.

He worked as a machine operator for Caterpillar, Inc. in Pontiac for 35 years, retiring in 2016.

Justin was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason with the Valley of Peoria. He loved to tinker and rebuild Bolens and Simplicity Tractors and was a master vegetable gardener and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of gardening with others.

He also enjoyed watching dirt track racing, especially at the American Legion Speedway in Fairbury. Justin was well-traveled and never met a stranger anywhere he went.