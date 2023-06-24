Aug. 16, 1988 - June 15, 2023

NORMAL — Justin L. Stine, 34, of Normal, passed away at 4:49 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Justin was born August 16, 1988 in Normal, IL, the son of Aaron and Annette (Pendley) Stine. Both his parents survive.

Also surviving is his daughter, Harper Stine; brother, Caleb (Kristen) Stine; sister, Breann (Alex) Brown; and paternal grandparents, Larry (Julie) Stine and Norma Clark.

He was preceded in death by one son, Nathan; and his maternal grandparents, Jeanette and Harley Pendley.

Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Justin's father, Rev. Aaron Stine will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Justin was a loving father, hard worker, and cherished his family and friends, enjoyed camping and canoeing, and shared the love of God with others in his own unique way.

Memorials may be made to the family to help assist with the funeral expenses.

