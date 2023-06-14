March 15, 1950 - June 2, 2023

BRANSON, Missouri — June McAnulty died Friday, June 2, 2023, in Harrison, Ark. The daughter of James and Thelma Calloway McAnulty, June was born March 15, 1950, in Sterlington, LA.

June began her career with State Farm Insurance in the Monroe, LA, regional office. She later transferred to corporate headquarters in Bloomington. Throughout her decades with the company, she helped agents and agency managers improve their skills. After retirement, she moved to Temecula, CA, where she loved entertaining visitors and touring area wineries.

June is remembered by her family and friends as a vibrant, extroverted, fun-loving person. Her Louisiana roots were never far from her heart. She threw Mardi Gras parties where she served home-cooked Cajun favorites. She is credited with introducing many to shrimp etouffee and jambalaya. Her Southern charm and quick sense of humor made anyone feel welcome in her presence.

A true Southern lady, June was always impeccably dressed. Her walk-in closet was organized by color and season. She embraced her creative side by making handmade beaded jewelry.

She was a dedicated fan of the New Orleans Saints and the Louisiana State University Tigers. When she moved to the Midwest, she adopted the Cubs as her home team and planned several group trips to games. And, every holiday, she enchanted young and old alike with her reading of Cajun Night Before Christmas.

June was brave enough to follow her dreams and courageously fought her illness with hope and dignity.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: John, Curtis Burl and James Boyd.

Survivors include nephews: Shannon and Emily, Shawn and Heather, and Jason and Becky McAnulty; one niece, several great-nieces and nephews, and a host of friends who were dear to her heart and will miss her charm and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Bede Abbey and Academy in Peru, IL.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.