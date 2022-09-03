June 8, 1933 - Sept. 1, 2022

COLFAX — June Forbes, 89 of Colfax. Our beloved June joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She is rejoicing in His presence with her parents, Lowell and Gladys Jacobs; her brother, Robert Jacobs; her sister, Joyce Jacobs; and her dearest husband of 46 years, Harley Forbes.

June was born June 8, 1933, in her childhood home in rural Colfax. She married her high school sweetheart, Harley, on September 4, 1954. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2001. The majority of their lives were spent on the family farm. Harley and June had four children: Debra (Ray - deceased) Gamble of Kansas City, MO; Pamela (Alvin) Stone Krominga of Fairbury; Amy (Eric) Larson of Carlock; and Scott (Linda) Forbes of Bloomington. Harley and June also are blessed with nine grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Woodrey, Janice (Eddy) Cabuyaban, Jared (Alessa) Woodrey, Danielle (Martell) Cail, Dustin Larson, Melissa McClain, Natalie (Logan) Clarenson, Travis (Tiara) Dupin, and Trevor Forbes. These grandchildren gifted June with seventeen great-grandchildren. Harley died before he had the privilege of meeting his great-grandchildren.

June cherished her family beyond all measure. June and Harley gave unconditional love to many, not only to their family. They taught their children and grandchildren the importance of giving of themselves and ministering to the least, the lost, and the lonely.

June graduated from Octavia High School and earned her nursing diploma from Mennonite School of Nursing, Bloomington in 1954. She worked as a RN in various positions before accepting her God - chosen position at the newly opened Octavia Manor in 1971. She became director of nursing and held that position until retiring in 1995. June honored and respected the many residents and staff at the "Manor" throughout her years of service. The memories and friendships she formed over those years were precious to her.

Harley and June moved to Bloomington, IL, due to Harley's failing health, though June's heart and soul has always remained on the farm. She lived within a quarter of a mile of her birthplace almost her entire life until the move to the Bloomington//Normal area.

June's desire and love to serve others was apparent in the many missions, Bible studies, prayer groups, and church affiliated organizations she enthusiastically supported. June was a member of the Arrowsmith United Methodist Church. She also attended the Colfax United Methodist Church, the Bloomington//Normal Vineyard Fellowship, and Victory Church. She was faithful in serving her Lord and Savior. She spread joy and laughter wherever the Holy Spirit led her.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery, Arrowsmith, IL. Later that evening at 6:00 p.m., there will be a celebration of June's life at Colfax United Methodist Church, Colfax, also on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army, Abundant Life in Christ Church, or Home Sweet Home Ministries.

"The faithful love of the Lord never ends." Lamentations 3:22 (New Living Translation)

An on-line guest book is available to leave condolences to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.