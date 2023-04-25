Julie taught dance and tumbling for 50 years, with most of her years spent teaching in El Paso at Julie's Tumbleweed Dance Studio. She had a passion for teaching kids that could be seen to anyone who watched her. She lived to teach and genuinely cared about each and every one of her students. Her studio was a landmark in the town of El Paso and the memories made there will last forever. Julie (or MeeMaw) loved all of her family very much and especially enjoyed spoiling her granddaughter, Lydia. She was her son's biggest fan and would never miss any of his performances or the opportunity to hear him sing. We rejoice that she is now absent from her body and present with the Lord. Amen.