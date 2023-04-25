Oct. 22, 1958 - April 24, 2023
EL PASO — Julie Lynn Everett, 64, of El Paso, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage Health in El Paso, IL.
She was born October 22, 1958, in Bloomington, IL, to Eldon and Catherine McLaughlin. She married Terry Everett on July 1, 1979, in Eureka, IL. He survives.
Surviving is one son, Logan (Abby) Everett of Normal, IL; life-long best friend, Terry Everett of El Paso; partner, Chris Mahr of El Paso; three brothers: Joe (Kevyn) McLaughlin of Eureka, Patrick McLaughlin of Washington, IL, Mike (Jo Ellen) McLaughlin of Goodfield, IL; one grandchild, Lydia Everett; three niece/nephew: Luke (Ami) McLaughlin, Amanda (Chuck) Woods; Teagan McLaughlin.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and one nephew, Dewghan McLaughlin.
Julie taught dance and tumbling for 50 years, with most of her years spent teaching in El Paso at Julie's Tumbleweed Dance Studio. She had a passion for teaching kids that could be seen to anyone who watched her. She lived to teach and genuinely cared about each and every one of her students. Her studio was a landmark in the town of El Paso and the memories made there will last forever. Julie (or MeeMaw) loved all of her family very much and especially enjoyed spoiling her granddaughter, Lydia. She was her son's biggest fan and would never miss any of his performances or the opportunity to hear him sing. We rejoice that she is now absent from her body and present with the Lord. Amen.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be held before the service from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.