Julie Kay Davis

She is survived by her husband, Paul Davis of Normal, Illinois; her children: Jamey (Frank) Wesselhoff of Gridley, Illinois, Kristen Blankenship of Champaign, Illinois, David Blankenship of Bloomington, Illinois, Joel Blankenship of LeRoy, Illinois, Ryan Davis of Normal, Illinois, and Katelyn Davis of Normal, Illinois; seven grandchildren: Kyle (Madison) Wesselhoff, Ryan Wesselhoff, Joel Wesselhoff, Dawson Elston, Brenden Elston, Molly Wesselhoff, and Reid Wesselhoff; her brother, Mark Yordy (Bloomington) and so many friends and loved ones locally and around the world. She was preceded in death by one son, Jesse Blankenship, and one infant grandson, Landon.

Julie was born August 25, 1962 to Marvin and Peggy Yordy in Eureka, Illinois. She married the love of her life, Paul Davis on April 6, 1996 in Roanoke, Illinois. Julie was the most beautiful soul, and her family was her life. She was selfless and cared for others tirelessly. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She was a part of the Trinity Lutheran family and a passionate missionary, visiting Kenya, Honduras, Joplin, and other locations to spread love and healing to people around the world. She spread the word of her love of Jesus Christ to all she knew. She was the best mom and grammie, a cancer survivor, a Bible School leader, a special needs advocate, and more than we could ever list. She was witty and spoke her mind. She taught us so much. Her absence will be felt by many; while she is no longer with us here, she will be forever in our hearts.