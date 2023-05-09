Feb. 25, 1945 - May 7, 2023

GIBSON CITY — Julie Ann McGuire, 78, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving and dedicated family.

Visitation will be held 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or to the Family for a memorial to be decided later to honor Julie's Memory.

Julie was born February 25, 1945, in Urbana. The only child of James A. and Violet A. Conrad Taylor. She married her best friend Danny M. McGuire on June 7, 1963, in Gibson City.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Danny McGuire of Gibson City; daughter, Kristin (Ken) Hendricks of Gibson City; four grandchildren: Wade (Kristen Long) McGuire of Savoy, Abby (Tyler) Maurer of Gibson City, Alyssa Allemand of Madison, WI, and Ashlyn Allemand of Gibson City; daughter-in-law, Joi McGuire of Gibson City; as well as six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffrey; and a granddaughter, Lindsay.

Julie was a 1963 graduate of Gibson City High School. She worked for her father's Plumbing and Heating business but was most known as the friendly face with an infectious smile and soothing voice at Gibson Federal that later became Busey Bank. Julie and Danny enjoyed traveling and were proud of visiting each of the forty-eight contiguous states. She found the greatest joy in being with family and friends, that is what made her truly happy. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.