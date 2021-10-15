BLOOMINGTON — Julie Andrea Lauritson, 55, of Bloomington, and formerly of Streator, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator. Memorial services will be held Monday at 12:00 noon, at the funeral home, with burial in the Riverview Cemetery, Streator.
Julie was born on October 15, 1965, in Streator, to Bernard and Dayle (Artman) Minkler.
Surviving are: her son, Jordan (Laura) Flex of Bloomington; daughters: Morgan (Kyle) Flex Siebert of Normal and Natalie (William) Flex Bessler of Normal; three grandchildren: Landon, Leighton and Reilly; her mother, Dayle Minkler of Streator; her brother, Bernie Minkler of Streator; sisters: Jayne Williams of Huntington Beach, CA, and Krista Skien of Bushnell.
She is preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents, Don and Norma Gaddis; uncle Stanley Artman; and her aunt and uncle, Sally and Ron Lorey.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.
Winterrowd Funeral Home, 305 S. Park St., Streator, IL, 61364. 815-672-2703, www.winterrowdfh.com
