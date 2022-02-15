BLOOMINGTON — Julie A. Gannaway, 60, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her son's home in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral for Julie at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington. Pastor Rick Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be at the church Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. There will be a burial at Cutright Cemetery near Toledo, IL, on Wednesday afternoon.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Julie was born in Effingham, IL, on August 2, 1961, to Everett and Annette Cutright Diehl. She is preceded in death by her father.

Surviving are her three sons: Ryan (Beth) Gannaway of Bloomington, IL, Branden (Melodee) Gannaway of Normal, IL, and Shane Gannaway of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by her mother Annette in Charleston, IL; five grandchildren: Ian, Jessica, Noah, James, and Emily Gannaway; two sisters: Kelle (Paul) Hanson of Glen Carbon, IL, and Cindy (Don Braswell) Diehl of Charleston, IL.

Julie worked in the Risk and Compliance Department at State Farm for more than fifteen years, last working Friday, February 4, 2022. She enjoyed making jewelry and crafts and had begun acrylic painting. She loved spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

