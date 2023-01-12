May 1, 1961 - Jan. 9, 2023

COOKSVILLE — Juliana Lyn Korowicki, 61, of Cooksville, IL, passed away 7:35 p.m., January 9, 2023, at her home in Cooksville, IL.

No services are planned at this time. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to Kenney Christian Church.

Juliana was born May 1, 1961, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Robert D. and Dolores J. (Wilson) Primmer.

Survivors include her mother, Dolores J. Primmer, Clinton, IL; daughter, Sarah Merino, WI; son, Jeremy Strange, Decatur, IL; and best friend, Kim McConnell, Cooksville, IL; along with five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Primmer.

