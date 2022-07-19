Nov. 19, 1956 - July, 12, 2022

TWIN LAKE, Michigan — Julia Lee (Payne) Helms passed away on July, 12, 2022.

She was born on November 19, 1956, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of the late Eddie Lee and Harriette F. (Stevens) Payne. Jill was a graduate of Normal Community High School and Illinois State University with a degree in elementary educations.

In 1980, she married Steve Helms. The made their home in Twin Lakes in Toivola, MI. Jill began working for various nuclear power plants as a Nuclear Health Physics Tech. This allowed them to live in various parts of the US. Jill enjoyed summers at their home, spending time with her best friend, with her cats, and her beloved husband.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Helms; Stevens (Kay) Payne of Bloomington, IL; Patricia (Dick) Payne-Miller, Lake Forest, WA; Marcia Smiley, Normal, IL; and Mike (Jackie) Payne, Minier, IL. She was a beloved Aunt to her nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, form 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Service, Mt. View Chapel of South Range.

