May 11, 1941 - May 20, 2023

NORMAL — Judy Nell Rawl, age 82, of Normal, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 24 2023, at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL. Pastor Scott Boerckel will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Judy was born May 11, 1941, in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of Elise Bob and Gertrude Elizabeth Lockhart Roberts. She married James Harold Rawl. He precedes her in death.

Surviving are her three children: Janet Shirley Chick, Lebanon, IN, Frank Harold Rawl, Augusta, GA, Joyce Estelle Rawl, Augusta, GA; one sister Juanita Crapps; one niece, Angela Gallo, both of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents.

Judy provided home care for elderly resident. She was an active member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL. Judy volunteered for Midwest Food Bank for years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.