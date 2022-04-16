Judy Marie Kilver (Weiss)

April 3, 1955 – April 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL - Judy M. Kilver (Weiss), age 67, of Ocala, FL, passed away at 4:48 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala. She was born April 3, 1955, in Davenport, IA, a daughter of Dr. Luke and Walda Weiss.

Judy is survived by her husband, Henry Kilver of Ocala, FL; daughter, Jackie (Talal) Shabah of Normal, IL; beloved grandchildren: Jayla and Jade Shabah; brothers: Dr. David, Dr. Jim (Ingrid), Dean (Carol) and Dr. Steve (Annette) Weiss; and sister, Dr. Mary (Darwin) Beach. Also, three stepsons: Ken (Eryn), Phil (Sarah), and John Kilver; along with one stepdaughter, Tracey (Derrick) Amerson; and five step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy graduated high school from Normal Community High School in Normal, IL, class of 1973. She enjoyed her long-term employment in Normal, IL, with BroMenn Hospital until retirement. Judy was from the Bloomington/Normal/Peoria, IL, area, after relocating and retiring to Ocala, FL, where she was actively involved in her community which involved an online/in-person karaoke group, talent show, and much more. She found it very rewarding donating beautiful crocheted newborn booties and hats to local hospitals in Ocala, as well as volunteer work sewing cloth masks during COVID quarantine periods to donate.

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations handled the final arrangements.

Memorial Donations may be made in Judy's honor to a charity of your choice.

In honor of her wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service.