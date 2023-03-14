Judy M. Olson, 81, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.

Early in her career, Judy started one of the first Tanning solons (Tropi-Tan) in the Bloomington-Normal area and had worked actively on landscaping her home. If you met Judy, you'd understand the love she had for everyone and wiliness to help in any way.

Judy loved the Lord and was an avid reader. She had close friends in bible study and was actively involved with the church. Judy regularly donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Surviving are her husband, Dan Olson; children: Troy Olson, Cindy (Jeff) Wineinger; grandchildren: Kayla, Daniel and Scotty.

No services will be held. If you would like to send any donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, it would be greatly appreciated.

