CLINTON — Judy Lynn Sturgeon, went to her Heavenly Home on November 4, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 57.

Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Mark Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The American Cancer Society.

Judy was born January 29, 1964, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Charles and Sandra (Foster) Taylor. She married Rick Sturgeon on June 20, 1987, in Clinton, IL.

Judy is survived by her mother, Sandra Taylor; her husband, Rick; her son, Jordan (Amy) Sturgeon; her grandson, Caleb Sturgeon; her brother, Jeff (Ann) Taylor; her sister, Jackee (Billy) Burton; her nephews: Josh Burton and Cody Burton; and her niece, Kaitlin Burton.

She is meeting up with her father, Charles Taylor, in Heaven.

Judy worked at State Farm for 39 years. She was a proud member of the class of 1982. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and Christian.

Judy loved the holidays, crafts, shopping, decorating, her cat, and spending time with her grandson. She was much loved and will be dearly missed.