Jan. 13, 1942 - Jan. 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Judy K. Riddle, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center ER in Bloomington.

Cremation has been accorded. Her memorial service will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Chapel in Bloomington with Pastor Mark Wallace officiating. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be given to the family. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich memorial Home, in El Paso, is assisting in arrangements.

Judy was born in Bloomington on January 13, 1942, a daughter to Carl and Shirley Giles Neal. She married Boyd Lew Riddle in Bloomington on April 14, 1961. He preceded her in death in 2002.

She is survived by her children: Boyd and Chris Riddle of Bloomington, Rebecca Riddle, of Champaign; daughter-in-law, Daneia Riddle, of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Ronnie Neal, of Normal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons: David and George; and her sister, Leah Lane.

Judy was a member of Crossroads Chapel in Bloomington. She was a daycare provider for several years and was the secretary for the family construction business for 20 years.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.