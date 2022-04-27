May 13, 1955 - April 26, 2022

SAN JOSE — Judith Mae Smith, 66, of San Jose, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Luther Oaks Healthcare Center in Bloomington, IL, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 13, 1955, the daughter of Eugene H. and Eva Joann (Clarence) Giehl. She married Donald W. Smith on June 28, 1980, in Mason City IL.

Judy is survived by her husband, Don; sister, Mary (Mike) Moos of Sherman, IL; brother Ted (Bethanne) Giehl of Worcester, MA; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tyler John Smith; two brothers: David Giehl and Michael Giehl; and sister, Diane Dorethy.

Judy graduated from Mason City High School in 1973. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Art Education from Illinois State University and taught art in the Pekin School District. She was also a substitute teacher at Illini Central Schools in Mason City.

Music was important to Judy, and she continued to enjoy it throughout her life. She was a member of the Euterpean Music Club and was active in the Mason City and Lincoln Community Theatres.

Judy was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Delavan, IL, and sang in the choir there for many years.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 505 E. 4th Street in Delavan. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the San Jose United Methodist Church, and one hour prior to the funeral mass in Delavan. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose.

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in San Jose is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Church or to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.

