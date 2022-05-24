Judith M. Anhalt

March 25, 1939 - May 22, 2022

MORTON — Judith M. “Judy” Anhalt, passed peacefully on Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Judy was born March 25, 1939, in Marshfield, Wis., to William and Mae Emerson. She was the eldest daughter of four kids and her dad's work with the US Forest Service led them to many destinations throughout her childhood. Judy married the love of her life, Kenneth Anhalt, in Milwaukee, WI, in 1964. He survives.

Also surviving is one son, Dennis (Jackie) Anhalt of Appleton, WI; daughter, Monica (Casey) Ratcliff of Bloomington,IL; grandchildren: Karli Rae (Chris) Kerrschneider, Jordan (Jessie) Kerr, Sarah Anhalt, Hannah, Camille, Lucy and Owen Ratcliff; great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Levi and Joseph; brothers, Tom (Dodie) Emerson and Bill (Teresa) Emerson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beautiful son, Daniel; and loving sister and friend, Kay.

The daughter of a forester, Judy's love of nature and outdoors started early on. She and Ken would spend many amazing summers at their vacation cabin in Door County, WI, where they enjoyed wooded walks, bird watching and cycling. They so enjoyed welcoming family and numerous friends on such memorable vacations.

Judy worked for over 20-years at WEEK, a local NBC affiliate, as an administrative assistant and HR consultant. She really loved her work and the connections she made through her career.

Judy was a selfless and giving person. She would always put others first and devoted much of her time to volunteering. She especially adored her time serving others at Sophia's Kitchen.

Judy and Ken were devoted members of Holy Family Catholic Church. Her faith was incredibly strong and inspirational and carried her through many challenging times.

Judy also had a passion for knitting and would make the most beautiful blankets and scarves for her grandchildren, which will be cherished forever. Judy touched so many lives throughout her life and had hundreds of friends who loved her dearly. She so enjoyed getting together with good friends and would look forward to her coffee and prayer groups. An avid letter writer and lover of good stationery, she would make sure meaningful connections were never lost. Judy lived for her family and her best days were ones at home surrounded by her kids and grandkids.

Judy lived a beautiful and rewarding life. She was the example of kindness, loyalty and resilience. She will be greatly missed!

Cremation rites have been accorded. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen, in care of Sacred Heart Church, 504 Fulton Street, Peoria, IL, 61602.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

