April 10, 1945 - May 31, 2023

DANVERS — Judith Kay Hill, age 78, of Danvers, IL, passed away at 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

A celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at East White Oak Bible Church 11922 E. 2000 North Road, Carlock, IL. Rev. Scott Boerckel will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday after the celebration of life service at the church. Private interment Rosewood Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to East White Oak Bible Church Building Fund, Carlock, IL, or Rosewood Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Judith was born April 10, 1945, in Douglas, AZ, the daughter of Hilbert and Geraldine Grace Kamp Zwyghuizen. She married David Carey Nelson Sr. He passed away July 31, 1968. She later married John Barrier on May 4, 1974, in Oak Park, IL. He precedes her in death. She then married Wesley "Wes" Hill on June 29, 2019, in Carlock, IL. He survives.

Also surviving three children: David (Belinda) Nelson, Streamwood, IL, Julie Sheppelman, Bloomington, IL, Daniel Barrier, Greenville, SC; three step-children: Pam (Peter) Opperman, Danvers, IL, Rodney (Kim) Hill, Lynchburg, VA, Jesse (Karen) Hill, Kirkwood, MO; two brothers, David (Kathy) Zwyghuizen, Rockford, MI, Dale (Patty) Zwyghuizen, Grand Rapids, MI; 11 grandchildren: Carey (Elizabeth) Nelson, Greenville, SC, Jennifer (Brandon Hopkins) Nelson, Lawrenceville, GA, Brian Nelson, Streamwood, IL, Adam Sheppelman, Pensacola, FL, Jeremy Sheppelman, Glendale, AZ, Erik (Danae) Sheppelman, Scandinavia, WI, Tony (Katie) Sheppelman, Minier, IL, Nikkole Sheppelman, Pensacola, FL, Matthew Barrier, Greenville, SC, Abigail Barrier, Greenville, SC, Timothy John "TJ" Barrier, Greenville, SC; ten step-grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Daniel and Dillon Opperman, Danvers, IL, Trevor, Marrisa and Emmi Hill, Lynchburg, VA, Reid Parker and Avery Hill, Kirkwood, MO; and seven great-grandchildren: Mason Sheppelman, Pensacola, FL, Tyson David Wille-Sheppelman, Minier, IL, Kaycee Fay Sheppelman, Minier, IL, David Carey Nelson III, Greenville, SC, Shepard Glen Nelson, Greenville, SC, Hank Ray Sheppelman, Scandinavia, WI, Olivia Mae Sheppelman, Scandinavia, WI; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zwyghuizen, Defuniak Springs, FL.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Helen Jean Moose Zwyghuizen; sister, Janet Epley; son-in-law, Larry Sheppelman; brother, Donald Zwyghuizen.

Judith is a member of East White Oak Bible Church. She attended Moody College.

After coming to a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ as a young child, Judy soon grew to have a certainty that God is sovereign over all. Redeemed by Jesus Christ's saving death and clothed in his righteousness, she remained steadfast in the hope of the Resurrection until the day of her homegoing. "Absent from the body and present with the Lord."

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.