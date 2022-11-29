Aug. 18, 1939 - Nov. 23, 2022

GRIDLEY — Judith K. Radke, 83, died on November 23, 2022, at her home. She went to Heaven after asking God, "Please help me," and He gave her His hand. She had dementia, and her heart was too weak to go on any longer.

Judith was born on August 18, 1939, in Dowagiac, MI, to Edward Charles Foreman and Zella Mae McElhenie. She married Don R. Radke on October 24, 1959, in Peoria, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her son, Brian (Sara) Radke; granddaughter: Katie (David) Dunlap; grandson, Dr. Alex D. (Sarah) Radke, D.O. and their two sons: Ira and Kurt. Preceding her in death are her son, Don, Jr.; her parents; stepfather, Ralph Thompson; sister, Sharan; and brother, Gary.

Visitation was Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Graveside services was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, MI.

Donations can be directed to Alzheimer's Research in her memory.

