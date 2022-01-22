Judith K. Fairchild

BLOOMINGTON — Judy was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, friend and neighborhood cat-lady.
Judy is reunited with her husband and favorite person to plant her flowers each year, whom in turn would sometimes mow them over.
She was also proceeded in death by her parents, six siblings, a child and a great-grandchild.
Judy had retired in 2011 from Cintas after 20-plus-years of service to take life easy, spend more time with her family and spoil her grandchildren.
She left us with so many amazing memories to be cherished. She always made the best cardboard robots or airplanes to entertain her grandkids, baked the best chocolate-chip cookies for after school snack and would get a good chuckle when the grandkids would splash her as she watched them play in the pool. She loved flowers, even if she was receiving them after they were picked-out of her own yard. All of our time spent with her was priceless and she was an absolute gem to all.
Graveside Service is planned for January 29, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of life and a meal following at Freedom Baptist Church.