Judith K. Fairchild

She left us with so many amazing memories to be cherished. She always made the best cardboard robots or airplanes to entertain her grandkids, baked the best chocolate-chip cookies for after school snack and would get a good chuckle when the grandkids would splash her as she watched them play in the pool. She loved flowers, even if she was receiving them after they were picked-out of her own yard. All of our time spent with her was priceless and she was an absolute gem to all.