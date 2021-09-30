CLINTON — Judith "Judy" Lynne (Riddle) Carr, 79, of Clinton, IL passed away 10:18 PM September 28, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. Julia Abel officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Visitation will be 9:00–11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Weldon United Methodist Church.

Judy was born February 3, 1942 in Clinton, IL the daughter of V. Lester and Evelyn (Meredith) Riddle. She married Jack L. Carr February 3, 1963 in Weldon, IL. He passed away June 20, 2011.

Survivors include her children: Rhonda Kokos, Peoria, IL, Karen (Steve) Blickensderfer, Cerro Gordo, IL, Darrell Carr, Clinton, IL; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Don) Reynolds, Clinton, IL.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy was a 70-year member of the Weldon United Methodist Church and was very active in the church. She was the DeLand-Weldon High School Secretary for 20 years, retiring in 2000. And she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Judy appreciated the kind loving care she received from Sarah Wolfe.

