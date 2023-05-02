April 26, 1936 - April 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — "I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree... And I shall have some peace there... And live alone in the bee-loud glade... I hear it in the deep heart's core." - W.B. Yeats

Judith "Judy" Lynn (Reed) Reiter has arisen now, and gone to Innisfree.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, Dr. Richard "Dick" Reiter; daughter, Jena Catherine (Robert) Schepis; granddaughter, Lena Ann Reiter; and great-grandchildren: Collin Garrett, Ben Lovel and Elizabeth Bruch Lister; upon all of whom she doted blissfully and beyond measure. She was preceded in departure by son Garrett Michael Reiter; her perseverance through his loss defined her courageous spirit. She is also survived by younger siblings: Diane (Donald) Wolf, Janet (Thomas) Raske and Michael (Joan) Reed, whose son, Bruch, has enjoyed her close lifelong friendship.

Born April 26, 1936, to Cleo Evelyn (Bruch) Reed and Clifford William Reed in Warren County, Judy grew up in Moline, IL, where she first distinguished herself as a talented flutist and actress of Shakespeare, with renowned portrayals of Ophelia and other heroines. She went on to study English literature and drama at Monmouth College, where she met and married her husband, and later graduated from Purdue University. She supported her husband's pursuit of a doctoral degree and, after the family moved to Bloomington-Normal, his four decades of tenured professorship in Illinois State University's Chemistry Department.

In 1971, Dick and Judy purchased five acres that she christened "Innisfree" in homage to Yeats. From then to now, she gently nurtured and fiercely protected the natural landscape while celebrating its wild denizens. Just recently she was thrilled to behold the native spring ephemerals, including hundreds of thousands of spring beauties that turned her back acreage into a glorious sea of white because for decades she forbade mowing until after the tiny flowers had set their seed. She bloomed many rare orchids and other tropicals in the humid oasis of a greenhouse she kept so lush with growth that visitors often struggled to walk through the fronds and vines, which is just how she liked it.

In the late 1970s, the couple explored and taught English and chemistry in Japan for two years before returning to Bloomington steeped in the culture and cuisine of those exotic isles. In the ensuing years, Judy proudly continued to produce favorite Japanese dishes; she would often joke that she wished her epitaph to read simply "She Fed," which is both utterly true and also woefully inadequate to encompass the delicious, simple yet inspired elegance of every table she set, every day, for every guest.

Husband Dick says of Judy, "she is the person I have loved since I was still a boy." Daughter Jena fondly recalls looking out the winter window as a small girl to see her young mom hurl herself onto a sled, the peal of her inimitable laughter ringing across the bright snow and through the neighborhood. Granddaughter Lena misses the boundless love in their daily talks, especially Judy's pride in Lena's ongoing advanced educational pursuits. Great-grandchildren, Collin, Ben and Elizabeth, will always treasure remembering her measuring their growth in pencil on the kitchen wall, the wonder of her Raggedy Ann doll room, her admiration for Abraham Lincoln, how she taught them to make FLAT pancakes (with leftovers frisbeed out the door for hungry birds), dyeing Easter eggs, and the joys of antiquing with their shrewdly expert, generous great-grandma. These memories strive, but cannot quite convey how extraordinary Judy was, how vastly she loved and how deeply she shall be forever cherished.